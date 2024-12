After 27 years: Kastners Schenke closes

"After almost 30 years, it's time to retire"

Pommer and Maislinger conjured up delicacies on the tables in the rustic dining rooms and on the cozy terrace. The pub was popular with locals and tourists alike, and not just because of the home-brewed cellar and wheat beer. The delicacies from the tiny kitchen attracted numerous regulars. Ochsenlende, Surschnitzel and Apfelradln won over simple workers and honorable politicians alike. "After almost 30 years, it's time. The pension is calling," says Pommer to the "Krone".