“Hohenems is broke”

With the result that the town now has to sell properties worth over 20 million euros in order to be able to finance basic municipal tasks such as renovations and road maintenance. "After these sales, there will be nothing left except the new town hall and some childcare facilities in need of renovation." For Schuler, the fact that the city government is talking about a decline in external debt is just a cheap sleight of hand designed to distract from the true extent of the misery: Because if the internal loans are added, then the debt level will grow from 31 million euros in 2016 to over 45 million euros by the end of 2025. "How these debts are to be repaid remains unanswered."