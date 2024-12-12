Fake police officers
Record haul: Pensioner hands over two million
Fearing a "Romanian gang", a 73-year-old woman from Lower Austria entrusted her expensive jewelry to a fake police officer. The 19-year-old Viennese handed the suitcase over to his clients. They presumably took the record amount of loot to Turkey. The pick-up man faces up to ten years in prison in Vienna.
"She brought the suitcase to the door. My client didn't know what was inside or how much it was worth," says lawyer Zaid Rauf in the depressing trial about a criminal organization that robs elderly people of their belongings. "Can you expect to throw two million euros at the feet of a stranger? Of course not," he adds. His client, a 19-year-old Austrian, is completing an apprenticeship as a car mechanic in Vienna.
To finance drug use
Because he could no longer afford the drugs he was addicted to, he had made the "big mistake" and got involved with the criminals. The collectors were promised a small percentage of the loot: "I pretended to be a policeman, took the suitcase and handed it over to the clients," confessed the young man, who immediately blurted out everything he knew during his interrogation.
Unfortunately, it's not very much because, according to Rauf, the apprentice is "the smallest cog of all" in the mass fraud model. The criminal bosses are based in Izmir, Turkey, where victims are "wedged" in a professional manner from a call center. According to the public prosecutor, "massive psychological pressure is exerted" on the victims.
The jewelry was immensely valuable
Ms. H. from Lower Austria was no exception. She is persuaded in a highly credible manner that she could fall victim to a Romanian gang. Which is why she was told to hand over her assets to the police as security. The jewelry was worth two million euros, which the frightened pensioner handed over in a suitcase to the motor vehicle apprentice who pretended to be Inspector Sebastian Wimmer. He and four other collectors are accused in the trial.
