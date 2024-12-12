Record haul: Pensioner hands over two million

The jewelry was immensely valuable

Ms. H. from Lower Austria was no exception. She is persuaded in a highly credible manner that she could fall victim to a Romanian gang. Which is why she was told to hand over her assets to the police as security. The jewelry was worth two million euros, which the frightened pensioner handed over in a suitcase to the motor vehicle apprentice who pretended to be Inspector Sebastian Wimmer. He and four other collectors are accused in the trial.