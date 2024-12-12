Was at the Olympics
SSM graduate looks for new sailing partner
After an intensive and successful partnership with Tanja Frank, Lukas Haberl is looking to the future in the Nacra 17 class. With a new foresailor, he is motivated for the next Olympic campaign.
After almost three intensive years, Lukas Haberl is ending his partnership with Tanja Frank in the Nacra 17 class and is confidently looking ahead to the next challenges. Despite a shortened Olympic campaign, the duo achieved notable successes, including fourth place at the 2023 European Championships and qualification for the Olympic Games in Marseille, where they finished 15th.
"Our starting position was tough - we had less than three years to prepare," explains Haberl. "Nevertheless, we achieved our goal of taking part in the Olympic Games. I'm very proud of that."
A new chapter is now beginning for the Salzburg native. He is planning to start the next Nacra 17 campaign with a new foresailor, with a view to the 2028 Olympic Games. "The right things are just coming together and I'm positive that we can get off to a successful start in a few weeks," says the SSM graduate, who belongs to the UYC Mondsee and is stationed in Rif as an army athlete.
Tanja Frank, who already won Olympic bronze in 2016, is taking a break after her third campaign. Haberl wishes her all the best, but remains focused on his own future: "I want to continue to develop in the coming years and am ready to take on new challenges."
