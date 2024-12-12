Vorteilswelt
Worked for five years

Ex-cop was impressed by the talents

12.12.2024 11:00

Soccer coach Thomas Letsch was a spectator at Salzburg's appearance in the Youth League.The German sees a lot of potential in the current team, but does not want to compare it with his own from 2015.

The 3:2 win against Paris Saint-Germain saw the young bulls finish third in the Youth League. On December 20, they will be drawn against a team ranked between 17th and 22nd. However, as the 17th-placed team is Sturm and there can be no intra-association duels, Salzburg will receive Celtic Glasgow, Liverpool, Lille, Zagreb or Monaco at home in the round of 16 in February.

One prominent onlooker was impressed by the performance against PSG: Thomas Letsch. He held various positions with the Bulls between 2012 and 2017.

Thomas Letsch has been without a club since April.
Thomas Letsch has been without a club since April.
"It was really good soccer from both teams," said the German, who was delighted with his Youth League premiere this year. When he coached Salzburg in this competition in 2015, today's stars played in his team: Konrad Laimer and Xaver Schlager led the midfield, Dayot Upamecano held the defense together and Mergim Berisha was the striker. No visit to the stadium "It's damn hard to draw a comparison with the current team. We didn't know at the time what would happen," said the German, but added: "I do believe that there were a few players on the pitch who will play in a higher league."

The 56-year-old, whose family stayed in Salzburg during his time abroad, returned to the Salzach in April after being released from Bochum. He follows the Bulls closely: "I was here for five years. So I watch everything. But I haven't been to the stadium once."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
