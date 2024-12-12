Ex-cop was impressed by the talents

"It was really good soccer from both teams," said the German, who was delighted with his Youth League premiere this year. When he coached Salzburg in this competition in 2015, today's stars played in his team: Konrad Laimer and Xaver Schlager led the midfield, Dayot Upamecano held the defense together and Mergim Berisha was the striker. No visit to the stadium "It's damn hard to draw a comparison with the current team. We didn't know at the time what would happen," said the German, but added: "I do believe that there were a few players on the pitch who will play in a higher league."