Screaming in court: CEO murderer completely freaks out

Murder case with political explosiveness

Mangione is accused of shooting Brian Thompson, the 50-year-old head of health insurer UnitedHealthcare, on the street in New York last Wednesday. According to the investigation, Mangione is said to have seen the act as a symbolic act against what he saw as a corrupt healthcare industry. In a handwritten manifesto found during his arrest, he sharply criticized the US healthcare system. Among other things, he lamented its high costs and low life expectancy in international comparison.