"The humanity was overwhelming. We were caught when we lost our footing in life" - the mother of Melissa Dollberger from St. Georgen im Attergau is grateful, even though she has just lost the youngest of her four children. "In Vöcklabruck hospital, we were clearly told that we had to expect the worst. But the doctors and nurses gave us support. One doctor stayed with Melissa from the beginning until the end," says the mother.