What an honor! On the 118th birthday of the seven-time Italian champions and five-time cup winners, FC Torino inducted Walter Schachner as the first foreigner into the club's "Hall of Fame", which previously comprised 22 members. Among them are club legends such as Valentino Mazzola, captain of the legendary "Grande Torino" squad, which met a tragic end in a plane crash on May 4, 1949 after winning four championship titles in a row. The event was so memorable that Italy's national team traveled to the 1950 World Cup in Brazil by ship rather than by plane.