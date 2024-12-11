State parliament committees
The Greens were rebuffed with various motions
The ideas for school social work, a pay rise for care workers and affordable housing were not well received by the committees of the Vorarlberg state parliament and were all rejected.
While the Greens, as a small government partner of the ÖVP, were still able to implement one or two ideas, the remaining members of parliament after the election defeat in the fall felt how hard and unproductive opposition work can be.
Housing spokesman Bernie Weber met with little approval with his motion for affordable housing in the Economics Committee. The specific proposal was that the state should investigate which areas would be suitable for non-profit housing construction. The state should then secure potential plots of land as reserved areas and draw up an "affordable housing" regional plan on this basis. "This is the only way we can secure land in the long term and guarantee affordable housing for everyone in Vorarlberg," argued Weber.
He did not convince the ÖVP and its blue appendage. The motion was rejected. Weber, not very pleased, then stated: "The ÖVP and FPÖ are standing on the brakes when it comes to non-profit housing. As long as the state government is not prepared to secure land for affordable housing, all initiatives will come to nothing."
SPÖ and Neos also against
In the social policy committee, the Green spokesperson for care Christine Bösch-Vetter received her first rebuff regarding a pay rise for all care workers. In addition to the ÖVP and FPÖ, the SPÖ and Neos also voted in favor of an amendment proposed by the Black Party, which provides for the salary reform in the care sector to be based on the job profile.
A little later, Bösch-Vetter failed with a motion to expand school social work. "The black-blue state government is refusing to make courageous and urgently needed improvements in the social sector," said the Green Party MP in annoyance.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.