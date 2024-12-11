New strong ÖFB man
Prödl: “We have to make it our mission”
Sebastian Prödl will take over the newly created position of sporting director for young talent, as ÖFB sporting director Peter Schöttel announced on Wednesday. The Styrian stated that he wanted to bring what he had experienced abroad to Austria. A better performance at the finals was also mentioned. "We might have to make that our goal," said Prödl.
The ÖFB is setting the course for the future. The German Peter Perchtold succeeds Werner Gregoritsch as U21 coach. The 40-year-old has already worked as assistant to Ralf Rangnick in the senior team. Prödl becomes head of youth development.
Prödl played 73 international matches for Austria, took to the pitch at two European Championship tournaments and can look back on many years abroad in Germany (Werder Bremen), England (Watford) and Italy (Udinese). The 37-year-old ended his career in the summer of 2022 and is now actively returning to soccer on 1 January.
"The fact that Sebastian is a good man for the job is not dependent on his playing career, but on the discussions we have had," said Schöttel. "He can and will bring a lot of experience to the ÖFB." A big issue will be to convince players who could play for other nations to come and play for Austria. Prödl will play a key role in this.
Talent should not be lost
Prödl spoke of a "next good step" that he could take in the ÖFB. "I have used the last few years to learn". In addition to his work as a TV pundit, the former central defender was also a member of the supervisory board of Wiener Austria. He will step down from this position at the end of the year. "I'm at a crossroads there," said Prödl.
The Styrian stated that he wanted to bring what he had experienced abroad back to Austria. Prödl wants to take a path "that will bear even more fruit than it already has". A better performance in the finals was discussed. "We might have to make that our goal," said Prödl.
His powers of persuasion should also have an effect on young players who could play for other nations due to their family background. Schöttel explained that it was previously left to the selection coaches to consider this issue. Now Prödl is to be the first point of contact. "We need to show more clearly what we have to offer," said Schöttel. The issue of changing nations is one that will become "even bigger" in the coming years, said the Viennese.
Perchtold to further establish the playing idea
Prödl will work closely with the new U21 coach Peter Perchtold. The Nuremberg-born son of an Austrian and a German has been working as an assistant coach under Rangnick since May 2022. For the former professional (Stuttgart, Nuremberg) and assistant coach at Mainz, Schalke and Stuttgart, this is his first stint as head coach. Perchtold, who has completed the UEFA Pro Diploma course at the ÖFB Academy, will continue to work on establishing the A-team's playing philosophy at youth level.
"He was the one in the coaching team (of Rangnick, note) who always took a massive interest in young players. He knows everything about youth players and wants to make the step up to head coach," explained Schöttel. Perchtold succeeds Gregoritsch, whose twelve-year tenure came to an end in October. Stefan Oesen will take over the vacant position of assistant coach in the A team. The vacant position of video analyst will be filled externally.
Perchtold will take over the U21 coaching staff from Gregoritsch. There has already been an intensive exchange of ideas, the 40-year-old noted. The initial course has already been set for the first training sessions in the new year. "It has always been the case that I have a certain affinity for youth soccer. I have always been the main person responsible for the youngsters. It's fun and a certain strength of mine," said Perchtold. He knows all the potential U21 team players. "I know what to expect and what I can expect."
His area of responsibility includes the content of all junior national teams. According to Perchtold, they are already well on the way to standardizing the playing idea. "So that the ÖFB speaks one language in terms of content and sport in the future."
