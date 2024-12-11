Prödl: “We have to make it our mission”

Perchtold will take over the U21 coaching staff from Gregoritsch. There has already been an intensive exchange of ideas, the 40-year-old noted. The initial course has already been set for the first training sessions in the new year. "It has always been the case that I have a certain affinity for youth soccer. I have always been the main person responsible for the youngsters. It's fun and a certain strength of mine," said Perchtold. He knows all the potential U21 team players. "I know what to expect and what I can expect."