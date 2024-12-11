First details from the Grinse Killer’s manifesto

Mangione comes from a wealthy family

According to the New York Times, Mangione suffered from severe back pain and underwent surgery last year. A photo on one of his internet accounts showed an X-ray of an apparently injured spine.

According to US media, Mangione is the son of a wealthy family from the Baltimore region that owns several country clubs, among other things. The family released a statement saying they were "shocked and devastated". According to investigators, Mangione grew up in the US state of Maryland, studied at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated with a degree in engineering and was considered an excellent student. According to the police, Mangione's last known address was in Honolulu, Hawaii.