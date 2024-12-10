Millions for the snow

Guaranteed snow is one of the arguments that attracts holidaymakers to Vorarlberg in winter. And it is precisely this guarantee of snow that is dwindling due to the effects of climate change. As the cable car operators reported on Tuesday in Mellau, the start of the season in particular is often a nail-biter. "For the mountain railroads, this means developing strategies to compensate for this volatility and guarantee guests reliable planning and snow conditions. And this is exactly where technical snowmaking comes in. With its help, fluctuations in the availability of natural snow can be compensated for," explains Andreas Gapp, Chairman of the Vorarlberg Cable Car Association.