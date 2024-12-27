Readers ask
Chronically constipated despite a healthy lifestyle
Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Eva K: "I (36) eat a lot of vegetables and exercise regularly, but have been struggling with constipation for a long time. What else can help apart from laxatives?"
Consultant Dr. Kira Sorko-Enzfelder Specialist in general and visceral surgery
at the Evang. KH in Vienna: First of all: Since you regularly do sports, it is generally very important to drink at least 2 liters of fluids per day. Among other things, this amount also helps to give swelling dietary fibers, especially from psyllium husk and cereal products, a good gliding ability in the digestive tract. This dietary fiber helps to get the bowels moving.
However, other known triggers for chronic constipation include high levels of stress, lack of a morning routine, various illnesses such as diabetes or an underactive thyroid, as well as certain medications. As your problem has existed for some time, I recommend that you consult a bowel specialist, who will specifically assess your symptoms and carry out initial examinations. If your digestive problems do not have an identifiable cause, your doctor will give you some advice, including the use of oral laxatives or suppositories.
Do you have any questions?
If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.
Today there are already laxative preparations that are suitable for long-term use. It is important to discuss the various options so that the therapy can be individually adapted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.