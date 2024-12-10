Health pollution
Almost 240,000 deaths from particulate matter in the EU
It is estimated that at least 239,000 deaths per year in the EU can be attributed to excessive levels of particulate matter in the air. 70,000 deaths in 2022 are attributable to ozone pollution and 48,000 to nitrogen dioxide, the European Environment Agency (EEA) announced in a new report.
The new data once again confirms that people in Europe have to cope with air pollutant concentrations that are well above the recommended levels of the World Health Organization (WHO), wrote the Copenhagen-based EU agency. The deaths could have been avoided by adhering to the WHO guideline values.
Correlations not completely conclusive
The estimated values are based on epidemiological analyses. They determine the statistical correlation between risk factors such as particulate matter exposure and health effects such as cardiovascular diseases. By comparing groups that are exposed to the suspected cause to varying degrees, it is possible to derive well-founded assumptions about such correlations. Epidemiological studies show correlations, not causalities, and therefore say nothing about causal relationships. The result is a statistical estimate, not an exact indication of clinically identified deaths. The actual value may be higher or lower.
Warning of bad air for ecosystems
The EEA experts also warned of the consequences of poor air quality for European ecosystems. Almost three quarters of these ecosystems are exposed to air pollution levels that are harmful to health, according to a further assessment by the Environment Agency.
Too many people in Europe - especially in cities - are still affected by poor air quality, which leads to illness and premature death, warned EEA Executive Director Leena Ylä-Mononen. The fact that air pollution also has far-reaching negative consequences for ecosystems makes it all the more important to redouble efforts to achieve cleaner air.
Long-term ray of hope
The EEA also sees positives in the latest data: it confirms the trend that the situation is improving overall with regard to the long-term health impact of the air pollutants particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3), the authority wrote.
Between 2005 and 2022, the number of deaths attributable to particulate matter (PM2.5) in the EU fell by 45 percent. This means that the European Union remains on track to achieve its target of reducing this figure by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 2005.
New EU directives
The publication of the new EEA data coincides with the entry into force of new EU directives aimed at further improving air quality in Europe. The regulations bring the EU limit values closer to the WHO standards and should therefore further reduce the health effects of air pollution in the coming years.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
