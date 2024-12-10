Almost 240,000 deaths from particulate matter in the EU

Correlations not completely conclusive

The estimated values are based on epidemiological analyses. They determine the statistical correlation between risk factors such as particulate matter exposure and health effects such as cardiovascular diseases. By comparing groups that are exposed to the suspected cause to varying degrees, it is possible to derive well-founded assumptions about such correlations. Epidemiological studies show correlations, not causalities, and therefore say nothing about causal relationships. The result is a statistical estimate, not an exact indication of clinically identified deaths. The actual value may be higher or lower.