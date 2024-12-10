Modern technology helps ski resorts with the climate crisis

The ski world could not be more different. "We already had 3800 visitors in Hinterstoder on the first weekend. And we have up to 70 centimetres of fresh snow on the Frauenkar" - Helmut Holzinger, CEO of Hinterstoder-Wurzeralm Bergbahnen, is "very happy" about the good start to the season. Things look very different in Weyregg am Attersee: After 61 years, the Wachtberg lifts are no longer open this year.