Olympic participant continues her career after all

Creative break with an open end

But: "The last three years have been exhausting. For a long time, it was uncertain whether I would even qualify for Paris." The sports soldier therefore decided to take an open-ended break for the time being. The focus was also on the question of whether the athlete from the Bischofshofen shooting guild would find the motivation to pick up where she left off. For example, with two World Championship gold medals in 2022 and '23 and the world record (545 rings) with the 50 m pistol.