Uproar over Vienna Art Forum closure: “This is unfair!”

Shock in the cultural landscape, following the "Krone" report that the Italian UniCredit, parent company of the domestic Bank Austria, is closing the renowned art forum on Vienna's Freyung.

"Disaster for all art lovers"

On Monday, its director Ingried Brugger appeared before the press visibly drawn: "This is a catastrophe for all those interested in art and for Vienna and Austria as a cultural location". It is a house "that brings great results" and has "given the sponsor a lot of value in return".