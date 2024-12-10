KTM is known to have debts in the billions: when the insolvency proceedings were opened on November 29, they were estimated at just under two billion euros, and experts even expect them to rise to three billion euros. Exactly how high the mountain of debt is will probably only be known on February 25, 2025, when the restructuring plan is put to the vote. However, there will be some initial clarity on this on January 24 at the general audit meeting, at which there will be a cash flow analysis.