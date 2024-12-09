France struggles with extreme new debt

How could the ECB react to a possible worsening of the crisis?

In contrast to the sovereign debt crisis of 2011 and 2012, the European Central Bank (ECB) has effective instruments at its disposal. With the TPI bond purchase program launched during the euro crisis, it could buy unlimited amounts of bonds from individual eurozone countries in the event of a crisis. "The mere fact that the ECB can intervene should prevent a spillover to other countries and also prevent French yield premiums from reaching the heights that were reported in 2011," commented Thomas Gitzel, Chief Economist at VP Bank. "Nervousness is likely to remain high for the time being, but no new euro crisis is to be expected - the ECB's protective shields are too powerful for that."