Zero pay round coming for all federal politicians

"Zero pay round on a broad parliamentary basis"

The previous coalition of the ÖVP and the Greens had already announced a zero pay round in the summer, but only for "top politicians" in the federal government. This would have affected, among others, the Federal President and the entire government team as well as the presidents of the National Council and heads of parliamentary clubs. Members of the National Council and Federal Council, on the other hand, were to receive half the adjustment factor. However, the election at the end of September changed the majority situation in the National Council, with the ÖVP and Greens no longer having a majority. Therefore, a solution had to be found between parliamentary groups that together have a majority in the National Council - this has now been agreed by the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, who are currently negotiating a coalition. "This means that the zero-wage round has a broad parliamentary basis," it said.