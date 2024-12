Napoli also lose to Lazio Rome after being knocked out of the Cup

The match-winner for Lazio was Gustav Isaksen, whose left-footed shot was deflected in the 79th minute. The Romans are now level on points with Fiorentina in fifth. Thanks to a goal from Danilo Cataldi (24'), the team from Florence completed a successful dress rehearsal ahead of their Conference League home game against LASK on Thursday (18:45). The Italians are sixth, while Linz are 32nd in the promotion race with their backs to the wall.