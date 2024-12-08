After the fall of Assad
Biden: US soldiers to remain in Syria for the time being
After the fall of Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, American soldiers will remain in the country for the time being. This was announced by US President Joe Biden in the White House, promising that the USA would not allow the terrorist militia IS to use the power vacuum in Syria to re-establish its own influence. According to the Department of Defense, the USA still has around 900 soldiers stationed in Syria - to fight the IS terrorist militia in the region.
Biden emphasized that US forces had carried out precision attacks on IS targets in Syria only in the past few hours. "We will remain vigilant," assured the outgoing president. This also applies with regard to the rebel groups that have overthrown Assad. Some of these have "their own dark history of terrorism and human rights violations".
Targeted attacks against IS positions
The US military's Regional Command for the Middle East (Centcom) announced on X that dozens of airstrikes had been flown against IS targets in central Syria. The attacks were aimed at IS leaders and officials as well as their camps.
USA wants to promote stability in the region
The US government will also support Syria's neighboring countries, including Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Israel, should Syria pose a threat during the transition phase, said Biden. He would speak with heads of state and government in the region in the coming days and send high-ranking officials there.
"Moment of considerable uncertainty"
"This is a moment of considerable risk and uncertainty," said the Democrat. At the same time, however, it is the best opportunity in generations for Syrians to shape their own future. And there is also the chance for a safer Middle East - even if this is anything but certain.
Biden sees Assad's fall as a success for his foreign policy
Biden also sees the fall of Assad as a consequence of his own foreign policy. "The most important supporters of Assad were Iran, Hezbollah and Russia," said Biden during a speech at the White House. However, their support had recently collapsed, "because all three are much weaker today than they were when I took office".
The fall of Assad was a "fundamental act of justice", the Democrat continued. Neither Russia, Iran nor Hezbollah would have been able to defend the "despicable regime" in Syria in the end. This was a direct consequence of the blows that Ukraine and Israel had dealt out against them with great support from the USA.
A high-ranking US government representative also tried to make this connection: It was impossible not to place what was happening in Syria in the context of Biden's decisions to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia - and Israel in its fight against Iran and Hezbollah. "Assad was effectively abandoned because his only friends - Iran, Hezbollah and Russia - were no longer in a position to help him," the US official said.
Biden leaves office on January 20 and will then hand over power to Republican Donald Trump.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
