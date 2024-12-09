After her debut victory, ÖSV girl now heads for the downhill

Great potential in the downhill

Two downhill races await her there in St. Moritz - the first two in the European Cup. "We've already done a few days of super-G in Sölden in preparation, but it hasn't really been much so far," reveals the young skier from Bregenzerwald, who has already proven that she is also very comfortable on long skis. After securing the downhill and super-G title in the U18 class at the Junior World Championships in Panorama (Canada) in 2022, she was able to celebrate winning gold in the downhill at the Junior World Championships in Chatel, France, in January of this year - which also brought her her World Cup debut at the final in Saalbach. "But this will be something completely different again," says Vici. "I have to feel my way around it first, especially as the competition in the European Cup is a lot bigger than at the Junior World Championships."