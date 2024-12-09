Perpetrators demand ransom
Hackers paralyzed medical practice with cyber attack
Frightening attack by cyber criminals on a doctor's surgery in the Mostviertel region! The perpetrators seized all (patient) data and are now demanding a high ransom from the doctor.
The shock is profound for the doctor in question. The perpetrators, operating from the darknet, had struck out of nowhere. The internationally operating cyber criminals had actually encrypted all files, including all stored patient records and other sensitive information. The victim - a particularly renowned doctor with hundreds of patients - was forced to close his practice until further notice.
Ransom demand in bitcoins
The attackers' clear threat, which appeared on the screen when the computer was turned on: "If you see this, your files will no longer be accessible. Don't even try to decrypt your backup system, you'll only be wasting your time. The only ones who can do this are us!" What followed: A ransom demand of 30,000 dollars, payable in Bitcoins! The blackmailers negotiated and reduced the demand, but otherwise they remained firm. This one intrusion into a foreign computer system is likely to have happened at random. As the "Krone" learned confidentially from investigators, there are probably other victims throughout the Mostviertel region. This was a major attack.
It can be assumed that attacks by these criminals on surgeries are increasing.
Cornelius Granig, „Krone“-Cybersecurityexperte
Firewalls did not stop the perpetrators
The victim, who had previously installed all conceivable firewalls including backups, is shocked by the case: "Until now, healthcare facilities were considered taboo and were largely spared from cybercrime."
Appeal to the medical association
The internationally experienced Viennese "Krone" cybersecurity expert Dr. Cornelius Granig has now come to the aid of the victim. His urgent appeal to the Medical Association: "Doctors need more support and guidance from the top. Because it can be assumed that attacks by these criminals on surgeries will increase." The hacker has now filed a complaint.
