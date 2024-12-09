Hackers paralyzed medical practice with cyber attack

Ransom demand in bitcoins

The attackers' clear threat, which appeared on the screen when the computer was turned on: "If you see this, your files will no longer be accessible. Don't even try to decrypt your backup system, you'll only be wasting your time. The only ones who can do this are us!" What followed: A ransom demand of 30,000 dollars, payable in Bitcoins! The blackmailers negotiated and reduced the demand, but otherwise they remained firm. This one intrusion into a foreign computer system is likely to have happened at random. As the "Krone" learned confidentially from investigators, there are probably other victims throughout the Mostviertel region. This was a major attack.