Premiere in Beaver
Feurstein “spied” even before the super-G
With third place in the super-G on the legendary "Birds of Prey" slope in Beaver Creek, 23-year-old Lukas Feurstein caused a surprise on Saturday. His cousin Patrick was also on the course before the sensational run - on a secret mission, so to speak.
"It's always cool to go to new places," says Patrick Feurstein. "When I drove here to Beaver Creek for the first time on Friday, it was really impressive to see what kind of houses there are. But a cool flair, good atmosphere."
Top again after changing equipment
Speaking of good vibes, the 28-year-old from Vorarlberg has been in a good mood since December 1st. The reason for this is the successful start to the season in Sölden, where Patrick - who changed equipment before the season and is now back on Rossignol slats - was able to move up from 14th place to 14th place and secure his third top 10 place in the World Cup.
Fewer explosions, more consistency
A performance that he would like to build on on Sunday (1st run 18:00/2nd run 21:00) in his debut on the legendary "Birds of Prey" course. "I'm not expecting God knows what kind of performance explosion in every race," explains the police athlete. "But if I can show my skiing skills in the race, a result like in Sölden is definitely possible."
Consistently good results would also be important in terms of starting number. "If I continue to move forward with the number, I can then think about the next steps at some point," explains the man from Mellau, who will be on the start line on Sunday with the number 22.
A myth since childhood
Incidentally, Patrick already got an idea of what the "Raubvogel" slope looks like on Saturday. Before his younger cousin Lukas' sensational run to third place, he "spied" on the slope to get a first feel.
"The course is a legend that you've known since childhood thanks to the images of Hermann Maier attacking the gates so hard that everything just flew around," recalls Feurstein, who has been in Colorado since last week and recently trained in Copper Mountain and Vail. "To be here myself now is very cool."
