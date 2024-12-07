Everything is upside down in the world elite

The Copacabana, Sugar Loaf Mountain or Christ the Redeemer statue. A must-see in Rio. But this week, the Brazilian samba metropolis is also all about the breakdancers. Especially on Saturday evening (from 9pm, CET), when the Red Bull BC One World Final in the Farmasi Arena will be the crowning event. Watch it on Red Bull TV, via the Red Bull BC One Facebook page or on the Red Bull BC One YouTube account. To pick a favorite among the 16 men and 16 women who will battle it out in knockout duels to reach the final? That's difficult, if not impossible. Because the level has risen even further in the year of the Olympic premiere. In the truest sense of the word, everything is upside down.