Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Breakdancer for the crown

Everything is upside down in the world elite

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 17:47

Spectacular. Thrilling. Emotional! The breakdancing elite returned to Rio de Janeiro these days for the start of the tournament, where the champions will be crowned on Saturday at the Red Bull BC One World Final. And one thing is clear: the level at the top is getting higher and higher. Austria is no longer represented.

0 Kommentare

The Copacabana, Sugar Loaf Mountain or Christ the Redeemer statue. A must-see in Rio. But this week, the Brazilian samba metropolis is also all about the breakdancers. Especially on Saturday evening (from 9pm, CET), when the Red Bull BC One World Final in the Farmasi Arena will be the crowning event. Watch it on Red Bull TV, via the Red Bull BC One Facebook page or on the Red Bull BC One YouTube account. To pick a favorite among the 16 men and 16 women who will battle it out in knockout duels to reach the final? That's difficult, if not impossible. Because the level has risen even further in the year of the Olympic premiere. In the truest sense of the word, everything is upside down.

Austrian winner Hynamite failed in the qualifying round, the Last Chance Cypher. (Bild: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool)
Austrian winner Hynamite failed in the qualifying round, the Last Chance Cypher.
(Bild: Dean Treml/Red Bull Content Pool)

Austria's two representatives also experienced this. Hynamite from Vienna and Spinelli from Salzburg, who lives in the capital, were eliminated in the qualifying round, the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher. "It was interesting, exciting. There were more countries competing than last year," said the 23-year-old, recalling Paris 2023, the dress rehearsal for the Summer Games, where B-Boy Hong 10 (Korea) and B-Girl Ami (Japan) ended up taking the winner's belt at the Roland Garros tennis stadium. "The level was already really high this time in the preliminary round. That shows how the level has developed in recent years."

The preliminary round competition already drew in the crowds. (Bild: Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool)
The preliminary round competition already drew in the crowds.
(Bild: Little Shao / Red Bull Content Pool)

Of course, Hynamite would have liked to go further. "I found it difficult because the music wasn't really mine, it was in the 'funky' direction. I found it difficult to interpret it the way I would have liked. It was a challenge." He had practiced enough. That's another reason why it was a bit disappointing. "Nevertheless, I'm also happy and very grateful to have the opportunity to be here in such an environment through my work and Red Bull. The location, the vibe, the people - a unique atmosphere."

The level of the girls is also constantly rising. (Bild: Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool)
The level of the girls is also constantly rising.
(Bild: Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool)

Spinelli could only agree. "It's super crazy that everything is taking place in Rio, in Brazil. The location was mega cool, the experience was great. I already felt some pressure, but that fell away when I was dancing. I'm incredibly motivated to keep pushing myself in training." It was the highlight so far for the 24-year-old. "I've had a lot of support and backing from my crew and my circle of friends. It's a great experience because I realize that it not only pushes me, but also the people around me."

The world's best "breakers" also took advantage of this togetherness in Rio. During a world final, the scene always becomes a family, working on moves together or exchanging ideas. There are also workshops, DJ sessions, after-show parties and much more.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Mayerhofer
Christian Mayerhofer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf