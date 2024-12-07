Breakdancer for the crown
Everything is upside down in the world elite
Spectacular. Thrilling. Emotional! The breakdancing elite returned to Rio de Janeiro these days for the start of the tournament, where the champions will be crowned on Saturday at the Red Bull BC One World Final. And one thing is clear: the level at the top is getting higher and higher. Austria is no longer represented.
The Copacabana, Sugar Loaf Mountain or Christ the Redeemer statue. A must-see in Rio. But this week, the Brazilian samba metropolis is also all about the breakdancers. Especially on Saturday evening (from 9pm, CET), when the Red Bull BC One World Final in the Farmasi Arena will be the crowning event. Watch it on Red Bull TV, via the Red Bull BC One Facebook page or on the Red Bull BC One YouTube account. To pick a favorite among the 16 men and 16 women who will battle it out in knockout duels to reach the final? That's difficult, if not impossible. Because the level has risen even further in the year of the Olympic premiere. In the truest sense of the word, everything is upside down.
Austria's two representatives also experienced this. Hynamite from Vienna and Spinelli from Salzburg, who lives in the capital, were eliminated in the qualifying round, the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher. "It was interesting, exciting. There were more countries competing than last year," said the 23-year-old, recalling Paris 2023, the dress rehearsal for the Summer Games, where B-Boy Hong 10 (Korea) and B-Girl Ami (Japan) ended up taking the winner's belt at the Roland Garros tennis stadium. "The level was already really high this time in the preliminary round. That shows how the level has developed in recent years."
Of course, Hynamite would have liked to go further. "I found it difficult because the music wasn't really mine, it was in the 'funky' direction. I found it difficult to interpret it the way I would have liked. It was a challenge." He had practiced enough. That's another reason why it was a bit disappointing. "Nevertheless, I'm also happy and very grateful to have the opportunity to be here in such an environment through my work and Red Bull. The location, the vibe, the people - a unique atmosphere."
Spinelli could only agree. "It's super crazy that everything is taking place in Rio, in Brazil. The location was mega cool, the experience was great. I already felt some pressure, but that fell away when I was dancing. I'm incredibly motivated to keep pushing myself in training." It was the highlight so far for the 24-year-old. "I've had a lot of support and backing from my crew and my circle of friends. It's a great experience because I realize that it not only pushes me, but also the people around me."
The world's best "breakers" also took advantage of this togetherness in Rio. During a world final, the scene always becomes a family, working on moves together or exchanging ideas. There are also workshops, DJ sessions, after-show parties and much more.
