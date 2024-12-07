Composure lost
Fan provokes Pep – who wants to attack him
Pep Guardiola almost lost his temper because he felt provoked by a fan. The ManCity coach literally wanted to lash out at the man, as a video that has now emerged shows.
Why the video has surfaced now is questionable. Because it was probably produced after the 2024 FA Cup final in May of this year. Manchester City lost the final against local rivals United 2:1.
Freaked out
Apparently on the same evening, this scene: Pep Guardiola is probably on his way to the hotel. He is asked for an autograph by a fan. Pep refuses. Whereupon the fan can't help but make a comment: "Damn. Only because you lost." This infuriates Guardiola. He turns around and goes straight at the unknown man. Judging by his expression, not necessarily to invite him for a coffee. Pep is furious. Two of his companions have to hold him back several times. It's hard to imagine how the scene would have ended if the two bodyguards hadn't been near Pep.
The fact that the video saw the light of day (on social media) six months later is questionable to say the least. Guardiola may also have been a little tense in the recent past. The fact that he recently scratched his own face shows just how much:
Liberation blow
On Wednesday, however, champions ManCity achieved the much-anticipated liberation after seven consecutive matches without a win. Guardiola's side deservedly won 3:0 (2:0) against table-toppers Nottingham Forest to kick off the 14th round of the Premier League on Wednesday. The Citizens had previously lost four league games in a row. Leaders Liverpool were held to a 3-3 away draw against Newcastle United.
They have their next chance today - away at Oliver Glasner's side Crystal Palace:
Let's hope Pep stays calm after the final whistle. No matter how it ends.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.