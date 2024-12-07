Fan provokes Pep – who wants to attack him

Freaked out

Apparently on the same evening, this scene: Pep Guardiola is probably on his way to the hotel. He is asked for an autograph by a fan. Pep refuses. Whereupon the fan can't help but make a comment: "Damn. Only because you lost." This infuriates Guardiola. He turns around and goes straight at the unknown man. Judging by his expression, not necessarily to invite him for a coffee. Pep is furious. Two of his companions have to hold him back several times. It's hard to imagine how the scene would have ended if the two bodyguards hadn't been near Pep.