Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Composure lost

Fan provokes Pep – who wants to attack him

Nachrichten
07.12.2024 14:11

Pep Guardiola almost lost his temper because he felt provoked by a fan. The ManCity coach literally wanted to lash out at the man, as a video that has now emerged shows.

0 Kommentare

Why the video has surfaced now is questionable. Because it was probably produced after the 2024 FA Cup final in May of this year. Manchester City lost the final against local rivals United 2:1.

Freaked out
Apparently on the same evening, this scene: Pep Guardiola is probably on his way to the hotel. He is asked for an autograph by a fan. Pep refuses. Whereupon the fan can't help but make a comment: "Damn. Only because you lost." This infuriates Guardiola. He turns around and goes straight at the unknown man. Judging by his expression, not necessarily to invite him for a coffee. Pep is furious. Two of his companions have to hold him back several times. It's hard to imagine how the scene would have ended if the two bodyguards hadn't been near Pep.

The fact that the video saw the light of day (on social media) six months later is questionable to say the least. Guardiola may also have been a little tense in the recent past. The fact that he recently scratched his own face shows just how much:

Liberation blow
On Wednesday, however, champions ManCity achieved the much-anticipated liberation after seven consecutive matches without a win. Guardiola's side deservedly won 3:0 (2:0) against table-toppers Nottingham Forest to kick off the 14th round of the Premier League on Wednesday. The Citizens had previously lost four league games in a row. Leaders Liverpool were held to a 3-3 away draw against Newcastle United. 

They have their next chance today - away at Oliver Glasner's side Crystal Palace:

Let's hope Pep stays calm after the final whistle. No matter how it ends.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf