Festival director Hinterhäuser honored

Markus Hinterhäuser is highly respected among Austria's cultural professionals and artists. However, he also attracts attention beyond Austria's borders: in February 2024, for example, he was awarded the Trophée Radio Classique in Paris for his artistic direction of the Salzburg Festival. Now the award followed: on Friday, Governor Wilfried Haslauer presented the 66-year-old with the Decoration of Honor of the Province of Salzburg.