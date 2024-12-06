Surprising winner!
These ten companies pay the highest salaries
Revealed! These ten companies with many employees pay the best salaries in Austria. The employer rating platform kununu has analyzed thousands of data for the "Krone". The result is a list of mostly well-known companies. But the winner is an insider tip ...
In which large companies can employees earn 50 to 70 percent more than other workers and employees in Austria? The leading employer rating platform kununu has analyzed its database for "Krone" readers and compiled a ranking of the ten companies relevant to the job market that pay by far the best. These are companies from many sectors and based in various federal states. And there is a surprise winner: a company founded in Austria that is so successful that it is now listed as a public limited company on the New York Stock Exchange.
Only companies with at least 500 salary details
kununu only included companies with at least 500 salary details since the end of 2020 in the analysis. The result is a cross-section of all details - regardless of whether the employees are full-time or part-time.
The surprising winner is the Linz-based IT company Dynatrace Austria: its employees have provided 564 salary details over the past four years. Their average income: A whopping 66,213 euros gross per year (see chart). In comparison: the "typical" worker and employee in Austria (full-time and part-time combined) earns an average of 38,748 euros: Half have a higher income, half a lower one. Dynatrace Austria therefore pays 70 percent more.
The company, which was founded in Austria in 2005, is now a globally active US technology giant listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Thanks to artificial intelligence, Dynatrace's software helps companies and public authorities to improve IT processes and cloud applications. Business is flourishing and staff are also benefiting: a senior engineer earns 104,000 euros gross per year, a software architect almost 80,000 euros and a data analyst just under 70,000 euros.
UniCredit Bank Austria pays an average of 63,280 euros
But you don't necessarily have to work in the IT sector to earn a high salary. UniCredit Bank Austria is in second place: 589 salaries have been reported since the end of 2020. On average, employees of the banking group earn €63,280 gross per year. Controllers earn over 88,000 euros, team leaders and mathematicians just under 83,000 euros, accountants almost 81,000 euros and branch managers 77,400 euros.
The Villach-based company Infineon, a subsidiary of the German listed semiconductor manufacturer, also made it onto the podium. The employees of Infineon Technologies Austria AG have submitted 517 salary details in the last four years. On average, they earn 62,439 euros. Once again, these figures include both full-time and part-time employees.
Pharmaceutical companies, insurance companies, plant manufacturers and co.
The top 10 best-paying companies also include the Graz-based automotive supplier AVL List (62,155 euros), Erste Bank (61,222 euros) and BMW Steyr (59,655 euros). They are followed by the pharmaceutical giant Boehringer Ingelheim (58,380 euros), the insurance group Uniqa (58,346 euros) and the Styrian plant manufacturer Andritz (57,874 euros). Siemens AG Austria ranked 10th (57,546 euros).
Nina Zimmermann, head of kununu, gives tips for choosing an employer:
- "Check whether the corporate culture suits you - before and during the application process. You can find information about almost all employers online today, for example on their careers pages or on social media. Employer comparison platforms offer transparent insights into potential employers, for example regarding culture and working conditions. This information is incredibly valuable when looking for a job."
- "Although everyone's experience of a company is different, this information is a good way of getting a basic feel for a company. In the interview , you can address the points you have researched and find out whether the job actually matches your own expectations, values and culture."
- "Ask yourself: do you prefer a clearly structured working environment or do you want to work in a dynamic environment where you can shape things and contribute your own ideas?"
- "The job is more than the salary: Salary is important for many - but it is not the only factor that determines job satisfaction. According to our labor market study, 57 percent of people in Austria would like a higher salary. It is crucial to find out about the pay scale in the company in order to be better prepared for salary negotiations. But a fulfilling job involves more than just salary. Although 70 percent of employees in Austria are satisfied with their working conditions, many would like more flexibility in their job than is currently on offer. So don't just pay attention to salary, but also to aspects such as flexibility, work-life balance, further training opportunities and the corporate culture!"
