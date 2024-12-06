These ten companies pay the highest salaries

In which large companies can employees earn 50 to 70 percent more than other workers and employees in Austria? The leading employer rating platform kununu has analyzed its database for "Krone" readers and compiled a ranking of the ten companies relevant to the job market that pay by far the best. These are companies from many sectors and based in various federal states. And there is a surprise winner: a company founded in Austria that is so successful that it is now listed as a public limited company on the New York Stock Exchange.