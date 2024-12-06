Fjörtoft in an interview:
“Rapid is really fun for the fans again”
Rapid visit Salzburg on Saturday in the last league game before the winter break, and Jan-Age Fjörtoft will be watching the match from afar - the 57-year-old is on duty as a TV pundit for the Premier League this weekend. The Rapid legend (85 goals in 156 games) spoke to the "Krone" about his memories of the match, Rapid's fall and Salzburg's crisis.
"Krone" : The classic Salzburg vs Rapid match is just around the corner once again. What memories do you have of it as a former Rapid striker?
Jan-Age Fjörtoft: Even back in the 90s, they were intense matches that had their own special appeal. Because with Heri Weber, Willfurth, Lainer and Garger, former Rapid players were suddenly playing on the other side. I also only see Otto Baric as Salzburg coach. I had tough but fair duels with Garger.
What impression does Rapid make on you this year?
I'm pleased that my Rapid players have stabilized at a new, higher level. I like their style of play, they concede few goals, it's a shame about the 0:1 against BW Linz. The league remains the daily grind, but participation in the Conference League has also had a positive effect and boosted self-confidence - Rapid is a good example in Europe. Now it's time to mobilize all forces again ...
... for the match on Saturday, ahead of which Salzburg have also recharged their batteries with the 4:0 win over Hartberg.
The fact that Salzburg are only fifth in Austria is unbelievable. It was as unexpected as Manchester City's negative run in England with just one point from seven games. If I had said two years ago that Salzburg would have to fight for the top six, I would have been fired on the spot by Servus TV.
What's going wrong in Salzburg?
You mustn't forget one thing: they've lost one of the best in the business in sports director Christoph Freund. That shows that a philosophy is important, but the people behind it are even more important. The model was sensationally successful for years, now you have to reinvent yourself. The club is currently undergoing this process. I'm excited to see how it will continue with the new sporting director Rouven Schröder and, above all, Jürgen Klopp. Klopp would be an asset to any club in the world.
We can also look forward to Rapids' spring.
If you look at the table and see where Salzburg currently stand, anything is possible. Suddenly Austria is also in the thick of things, and we'll have to wait and see whether Sturm will react on the transfer market this winter. Maybe Rapid will end up laughing third or even fourth. The fans can dream, it's free anyway!
Another look at Europe: How do you like the new Champions League?
I like new things, I find them interesting even if, like many others over 50, I need two cell phones to check the table. Only Albert Einstein understands who is playing against whom and why - and he's dead. But it's very exciting and close, with good games all the time.
Unfortunately, Sturm and Salzburg are lagging behind - were our expectations too high?
Prague, Brest or Bruges are feasible opponents and more could have been achieved. But nobody can expect Salzburg, who are fifth in the league, to suddenly make a big splash in the Champions League. That's not feasible.
You're currently in England, covering five Premier League games in seven days as a TV pundit. Can Oliver Glasner surprise us with Crystal Palace against Manchester City on Saturday?
I was delighted with Oliver about the recent 1-0 win at Ipswich, congratulated him - we have a connection with Eintracht (Frankfurt, editor's note), he did a great job there. The one on Saturday is now one of the easier games for him. Oliver can only win. It certainly won't be easy for City.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.