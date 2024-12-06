“Rapid is really fun for the fans again”

What's going wrong in Salzburg?

You mustn't forget one thing: they've lost one of the best in the business in sports director Christoph Freund. That shows that a philosophy is important, but the people behind it are even more important. The model was sensationally successful for years, now you have to reinvent yourself. The club is currently undergoing this process. I'm excited to see how it will continue with the new sporting director Rouven Schröder and, above all, Jürgen Klopp. Klopp would be an asset to any club in the world.