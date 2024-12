Four-month-old baby in hospital after fire

It was shortly after 3.30 pm when the owner of the apartment went into the cellar to get some Christmas decorations. Once in the cellar, the man discovers a fire by chance. He immediately alerted the emergency services, who immediately sounded the general alarm. The Völkermarkt, Gattersdorf, St. Stefan ob Haimburg, St. Margarethen ob Töllerberg, Kühnsdorf and Peratschitzen fire departments rush to the house together with the Red Cross.