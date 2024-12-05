Away from the slopes, there is always a risk

The freedom of off-piste skiing therefore also demands a certain degree of responsibility. Many off-piste accidents could be prevented with comprehensive knowledge of safety, weather conditions and the right preparation (equipment, planning, physical fitness, skiing technique, etc.). "We recommend taking part in one of the numerous courses offered by the alpine organizations in order to acquire and practice the necessary knowledge," advises Mario Amann, Managing Director of Sicheres Vorarlberg. He appeals to all mountain sports enthusiasts to never set off alone and without emergency equipment. Because there is always a risk: In the winter of 2022/23, there were 125 accidents and two deaths on off-piste descents in Vorarlberg.