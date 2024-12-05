Injuries and fatalities
Away from the slopes, there is always a risk
In Vorarlberg, freeriders, ski tourers and off-piste skiers are gearing up for the winter. But be careful: because if you are out and about in open terrain, you have to take responsibility - for yourself, but also for the natural environment.
With the first snow, many winter sports fans look forward to making their first turns on untouched slopes. However, accidents happen again and again at the beginning of winter. "It's important not to get careless in the initial euphoria, because safety always comes first," says Provincial Councillor Christian Gantner.
In winter 2022/23, 196 people had accidents off the secured slopes in Vorarlberg, unfortunately there were also three fatalities. "It is important to know your own limits and to be well prepared for off-piste fun," emphasizes Gantner. Experiencing nature away from the secured ski areas requires more than "just" enthusiasm: "Personal responsibility and respect for nature are equally important. This includes the protection of wild animals, protected forests and woodlands as well as leaving nature intact, just as we found it."
Off-piste skiers as a new risk group
In addition to freeriding, off-piste skiing is very much in vogue because, unlike a ski tour, the starting point for a descent in open terrain is reached with lift support and without effort. This means that the approach is usually quite easy and uncomplicated. However, it is often difficult for skiers to assess the downhill risks due to a lack of knowledge of the terrain.
The freedom of off-piste skiing therefore also demands a certain degree of responsibility. Many off-piste accidents could be prevented with comprehensive knowledge of safety, weather conditions and the right preparation (equipment, planning, physical fitness, skiing technique, etc.). "We recommend taking part in one of the numerous courses offered by the alpine organizations in order to acquire and practice the necessary knowledge," advises Mario Amann, Managing Director of Sicheres Vorarlberg. He appeals to all mountain sports enthusiasts to never set off alone and without emergency equipment. Because there is always a risk: In the winter of 2022/23, there were 125 accidents and two deaths on off-piste descents in Vorarlberg.
