Doskozil launches new attempt for “waste deal”

"Constructive talks in memory"

"I remember the talks at the time between the state and representatives of the municipalities and cities as being very constructive," said Doskozil in his letter. Agreement had been reached on many points, such as the fact that the municipalities would retain sovereignty over personnel in the kindergarten sector and that the municipalities would continue to be able to fill positions in the BMV. "Ultimately, this overall package unfortunately failed due to a political veto - the circumstances are known to all parties involved," said Doskozil. According to his office, the meeting is to take place before the end of the year.