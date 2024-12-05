Invitation to talks
Doskozil launches new attempt for “waste deal”
More and more municipalities are complaining about financial problems. Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has now officially invited representatives of the municipalities to talks. His renewed offer: more money for kindergarten staff, against the waste association.
Doskozil (SPÖ) on Thursday sent a letter to the representatives of the SPÖ Association of Municipal Representatives, the ÖVP Association of Municipalities and the Association of Towns. In it, he invited them to renewed talks with him and Deputy Provincial Chairwoman Astrid Eisenkopf (SPÖ) about the so-called "waste deal".
The proposal has been on the table for around a year. The important points: The state takes over the Burgenland Waste Association (BMV), in return the municipalities receive significantly higher funding for kindergarten staff. According to Doskozil, the overall package would have massively relieved the municipalities - with 38 million euros in the first year, rising to up to 51 million euros in 2030.
"Constructive talks in memory"
"I remember the talks at the time between the state and representatives of the municipalities and cities as being very constructive," said Doskozil in his letter. Agreement had been reached on many points, such as the fact that the municipalities would retain sovereignty over personnel in the kindergarten sector and that the municipalities would continue to be able to fill positions in the BMV. "Ultimately, this overall package unfortunately failed due to a political veto - the circumstances are known to all parties involved," said Doskozil. According to his office, the meeting is to take place before the end of the year.
In the letter, the head of the province also emphasized that the municipalities would also suffer from the federal budget deficit of around 15 billion euros. The consequences would now affect states and municipalities throughout Austria.
