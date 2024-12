After the World Cup is before Graz: the darts heroes are coming

Only Austrian

For now, however, Mensur still has to concentrate fully on London. There, he will be the only Austrian to represent his country at the World Championships. From December 15 to January 3, the legendary "Alexandra Palace" will be the venue for the darts crown. Suljovic, who is taking part in the end-of-year spectacle for the 16th time this year, will face England's Ryan Searle, currently number 20 in the world, on December 22. A win would be a nice "Christmas present" for Mensur and his fans. And a nice motivation for Graz.