Circus Theater Roncalli
Jumping Prof. Wacko makes for loud laughs
A Russian currently delights the audience at the Circustheater Roncalli in Graz with a humorous performance on the trampoline. Even though he puts his life in danger every day!
Valdimir Georgiev, alias Prof. Wacko, is a celebrity among artists - and is still performing with Circustheater Roncalli at the Graz Exhibition Center until 8 December! The "Krone" met him in the Roncalli Café shortly before a show in front of a sold-out audience. You don't have to ask the native Russian many questions. Because it just bubbles out of him! The circus life of the now 54-year-old began at an early age: "I left my parents at the age of eleven to work in the circus. Although I didn't really know how to stand on my own two feet. I couldn't cook or do my laundry," laughs "Vlad", as his friends, who are scattered all over the world, call him.
Even at this young age, he was already earning a lot of money with his skills - "more than my parents together", he admits. But as life goes, it is characterized by ups and downs. Engagements in Las Vegas, TV shows and films have kept him in demand. He was brought down to earth when his wife fell seriously ill. "While she was in hospital for months, I looked after our two sons and ran the household. I couldn't do gymnastics during this time, I had to cancel contracts. So I earned the money I needed by delivering milk, stocking shelves and working in factories," says the man with the Santa Claus face, who covers several roles at once with his distinctive gray beard - he played Captain Hook in a Peter Pan performance on his trampoline.
Yes, sometimes it hurts, I've bitten my tongue many times and broken my nose three times
Prof. Wacko
He became world-famous in 2015 at the latest with his appearance on "Britain's got Talent", the YouTube video was clicked on around 15 million times (!). He also won over the dreaded critic Dieter Bohlen on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar". But - to reveal a secret - it wasn't Vladimir who signed up for the show. No, he was asked if he would like to perform there!
Now, until December 8, he is making visitors young and old at the Roncalli Circus Theater in Graz laugh and jeer as he clumsily clatters down the steps to the trampoline and bumps his head as a clumsy professor. "Yes, sometimes it hurts, I've bitten my tongue many times and broken my nose three times," he admits. Bruises and scratches are quite normal. What many spectators don't realize is that he puts his life in danger with every performance. Because a brief moment of loss of concentration can mean the end. Vladimir: "The trampoline is a dangerous piece of equipment. I've lost a few friends in accidents on it. But I just love making people happy, that's what fulfills me!"
He has already made provisions for the time after his active career. He is already passing on his knowledge to his artistry students, with whom he has already celebrated great success.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
