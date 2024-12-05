Jumping Prof. Wacko makes for loud laughs

Even at this young age, he was already earning a lot of money with his skills - "more than my parents together", he admits. But as life goes, it is characterized by ups and downs. Engagements in Las Vegas, TV shows and films have kept him in demand. He was brought down to earth when his wife fell seriously ill. "While she was in hospital for months, I looked after our two sons and ran the household. I couldn't do gymnastics during this time, I had to cancel contracts. So I earned the money I needed by delivering milk, stocking shelves and working in factories," says the man with the Santa Claus face, who covers several roles at once with his distinctive gray beard - he played Captain Hook in a Peter Pan performance on his trampoline.