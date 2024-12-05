Robert Pattinson reveals the truth after 13 years

"Proud of it today"

Pattinson, who was promoting his circus romance "Water for Elephants" at the time, shocked the audience by opening with: "The first time I went to the circus, someone died - one of the clowns." The horrified presenter Matt Lauer followed up: "You can't be serious! How did that happen?" Pattinson's answer followed without hesitation: "His little joke car exploded with him in it. My parents and everyone else ran out, just horrible. It was the first and last time I was in a circus."