Clown trauma

Robert Pattinson reveals the truth after 13 years

Nachrichten
05.12.2024 16:00

This lie on US television haunts him to this day. 13 years ago, Robert Pattinson shocked the presenter of the "Today Show" by telling him that he had witnessed a clown die in front of him at the circus when he was a little boy.

In the "New York Times Style Magazine", the star now revealed that he had only made up the traumatic childhood anecdote - out of anger at the constant questions about his fame.

The "Twilight star" revealed that he had just re-watched the TV interview from April 18, 2011: "I expected to be asked, as I always am, how it feels to be famous - which is why I told this fairy tale without hesitation and with complete conviction."

"Proud of it today"
Pattinson, who was promoting his circus romance "Water for Elephants" at the time, shocked the audience by opening with: "The first time I went to the circus, someone died - one of the clowns." The horrified presenter Matt Lauer followed up: "You can't be serious! How did that happen?" Pattinson's answer followed without hesitation: "His little joke car exploded with him in it. My parents and everyone else ran out, just horrible. It was the first and last time I was in a circus."

From today's perspective, the now 38-year-old is "totally alarmed and also proud" of how he came up with the fake story off the top of his head and presented it to an audience of millions without batting an eyelid: "When I watched it again the other day, I just thought, what the hell was I obsessed with back then?"

Actor Robert Pattinson at the world premiere of the film "The Batman" at Josie Robertson Plaza in New York
He provides the answer himself. He was deeply frustrated that people were only interested in the fallout from his "Twilight" fame and his public romance with Kristen Stewart. On top of that, he had had a long night after the movie premiere the day before: "I was still in a kind of daze because it was so early in the morning. That's why I surprised myself a bit by perfectly linking my movie with a supposedly real story from my life!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
