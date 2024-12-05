Katzer: “You have to look at the big picture”

Katzer hopes that the Klauß squad will not run out of steam ahead of the final three games in 2024 (Saturday in Salzburg, then in the Conference League in Nicosia and against Copenhagen for the top 8). "There are phases in a season. Austria got off to a bad start but are now on a run. It's the other way around for us." Especially the team players like Sangare and Seidl are paying tribute to the monster program (in some cases 30 appearances this season). "You can only get through phases like this if individual key players tear it up. But they don't have that form at the moment," says Katzer.