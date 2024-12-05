Rapid looking for form
Katzer: “You have to look at the big picture”
Rapid's head of sport Markus Katzer puts the low mood into perspective and does not allow himself to be led by emotions. (K)A discussion about the quality of the squad.
Only two wins from the last eight games, the 0:1 draw against Blau Weiß Linz saw the team lose its home aura - a (mood) low has descended on Hütteldorf! "We are aware of the situation," nods Rapids sporting director Markus Katzer. But he doesn't see the Christmas peace in danger: "You have to look at the big picture."
Katzer hopes that the Klauß squad will not run out of steam ahead of the final three games in 2024 (Saturday in Salzburg, then in the Conference League in Nicosia and against Copenhagen for the top 8). "There are phases in a season. Austria got off to a bad start but are now on a run. It's the other way around for us." Especially the team players like Sangare and Seidl are paying tribute to the monster program (in some cases 30 appearances this season). "You can only get through phases like this if individual key players tear it up. But they don't have that form at the moment," says Katzer.
Drawing conclusions
Katzer also recognizes that the wild cards, the alternatives from the bench, are not filling the gaps right now: "Some still need leading players to hold on to." However, he does not enter into a discussion about the quality of the squad: "The team was good, it's still good now." But anyone who knows the 44-year-old knows that he will draw his own conclusions. In the summer transfer window at the latest.
Now it's time to mobilize strength in the final spurt - Katzer: "We know the mechanisms at Rapid. We go up in the elevator, then the rope is cut and we rattle down into the cellar. Without a stopover. I'm not going on that ride. I don't let myself be led by emotions, I stay calm."
And a winter "newcomer" is already fixed with the convalescent Ryan Mmaee. For real this time.
