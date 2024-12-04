BayWa sells off Austrian warehouse subsidiary

Efforts to obtain deferrals and loan extensions

The BayWa Board of Management is currently negotiating with more than 100 banks and other lenders to defer and extend the loans and short-term bonds (commercial paper). A solution is to be found by the end of the year. BayWa is planning a capital increase for the coming year, which according to financial circles will be worth around 150 million euros and in which the major shareholders from the Bavarian and Austrian cooperative sector are to participate. It would be the first since the IPO in 1988, but the 2025 Annual General Meeting must first create the necessary capital framework, so the move is not realistic before the summer.