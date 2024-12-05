Order books full: “Novartis is bigger than ever”

200 million dollars are invested every year

Another impressive figure he has in his luggage: "We invest around 200 million dollars a year in Tyrol." The coming years will be about expanding production on the one hand - a new plant was only put into operation this year, with the second to follow in 2025 - and sustainability on the other. A lot has already been done in this regard in recent years. "We want to be completely CO₂-neutral by 2040," reveals Gander.