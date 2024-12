Tennis world mourns: Former world number one dead!

A force in doubles

The Australian was a force in doubles in particular, winning a total of eleven Grand Slam tournaments. He triumphed three times each in Melbourne, Paris and New York and twice in London. These successes also earned him first place in the doubles world rankings. He won the Davis Cup with his team in 1959, 1960, 1961 and 1962. In 1984 he was elected to the Tennis Hall of Fame and in 2008 he received the prestigious Phillippe Chartier Award for his outstanding successes.