Farewell probably fixed!
Red Bull: Will Perez quit or be fired?
Will Sergio Perez quit himself or will he be fired? This is the question Red Bull is likely to ask itself after the Grand Prix in Qatar ...
"We will fully support him until the chequered flag in Abu Dhabi. What he decides after that is ultimately up to him," said team boss Christian Horner in an interview with Sky. "He is old enough and wise enough to draw his own conclusions. But there's still one race to go. Now we'll get Abu Dhabi behind us and then we'll see where we stand."
At Red Bull, they obviously want Perez to retire of his own accord. And it is noticeable that Horner speaks in the past tense. "Checo was a great driver for us. He helped us win the constructors' championship in 2022 and 2023 and Max's drivers' title in 2021. And he's a great guy. But the situation he's in is not nice, and he knows the pressure in this business."
The 34-year-old has probably had his day as a driver with the Austrian racing team. His performance over the entire season was too poor. After all, Perez was the main reason why the constructors' title had to be written off prematurely - and therefore no millions in bonus payments. On the Sunday before the race, Horner, Marko and Perez were photographed in a three-way meeting, during which it was probably already discussed that Red Bull did not want to continue with him.
Solution to current contract
The fact is, however, that Perez's contract with Red Bull runs until 2025, so the Red Bull side and the Mexican would have to find a solution for the current contract. Be it with a one-off payment to "buy Perez out" or offering him a different commitment within the Red Bull family. Should an agreement be reached by Abu Dhabi, Perez would also be given a dignified farewell, it is said.
Successor: no Colapinto, rather Tsunoda or Lawson
If you read between the lines of RB motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, the successor candidates are already clear. Williams youngster Franco Colapinto is "not high up on the list". Instead, the cockpit duel alongside Max Verstappen is Yuki Tsunoda versus Liam Lawson. "On Monday after Abu Dhabi, there will be a meeting with all the important people, including all the shareholders, and a decision will be made there," Marko told Viaplay. "Most of the time we have brought our own drivers up from the junior team and it's a philosophical decision whether we continue to do that. From what I hear from the shareholders, it's going in that direction."
So will there be a big farewell party for Perez in Abu Dhabi or will he be quietly and thanklessly dismissed after the season finale? This question will certainly be answered in the coming days.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
