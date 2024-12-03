Red Bull: Will Perez quit or be fired?

Successor: no Colapinto, rather Tsunoda or Lawson

If you read between the lines of RB motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, the successor candidates are already clear. Williams youngster Franco Colapinto is "not high up on the list". Instead, the cockpit duel alongside Max Verstappen is Yuki Tsunoda versus Liam Lawson. "On Monday after Abu Dhabi, there will be a meeting with all the important people, including all the shareholders, and a decision will be made there," Marko told Viaplay. "Most of the time we have brought our own drivers up from the junior team and it's a philosophical decision whether we continue to do that. From what I hear from the shareholders, it's going in that direction."