Protected status: Today is the fateful day for the wolf

When a wolf roamed through the deserted town of Bludenz (Vbg.) in February, emotions ran high - as with every wolf sighting. Likewise at the end of October, when an animal is said to have killed sheep in Kaltenleutgeben (Lower Austria). According to some, the shooting of problematic wolves should be made as easy as possible. Farmers and mountain pasture operators in particular fear for their livestock. According to others, the wolf, as the "health policeman of the forest", even contributes to nature conservation by hunting old and sick animals.