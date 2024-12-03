Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Bad" or not?

Protected status: Today is the fateful day for the wolf

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 06:00

Today, the Council of Europe decides whether "Isegrim" will remain "strictly protected" in Europe - or whether its protected status will be lowered. The wolf is a hot topic. According to a survey, we like the predator much more than we thought. 

0 Kommentare

When a wolf roamed through the deserted town of Bludenz (Vbg.) in February, emotions ran high - as with every wolf sighting. Likewise at the end of October, when an animal is said to have killed sheep in Kaltenleutgeben (Lower Austria). According to some, the shooting of problematic wolves should be made as easy as possible. Farmers and mountain pasture operators in particular fear for their livestock. According to others, the wolf, as the "health policeman of the forest", even contributes to nature conservation by hunting old and sick animals.

Decision on protection status
In any case, decisive days lie ahead for the predator. Today, the Council of Europe is to decide whether the wolf's current protection status should be lowered. Namely from "strictly protected" to "protected".

Once almost wiped out, the European wolf population has developed magnificently in recent years. Too splendidly, according to Wolfstop Europe President Gerhart Fallent. The "Aussee Declaration" has been submitted to the Council of Europe - a "constructive proposal", according to Fallent. Its objectives: nationally determined upper limits, the definition of wolf zones and zero tolerance zones (settlement and mountain pasture areas), professional monitoring of wolves. "The necessary majority in the Council of Europe will be achieved," believes Fallent.

Austrians like wolves better than previously thought
However, the first major wolf report (500 respondents by Tierschutz Austria) shows that the wolf is better than its reputation. After hedgehogs, foxes and hares, it is actually the favorite animal for 42 percent. 76 percent see them as an enrichment, 77 percent would be in favor of maintaining their protected status. However, half of Austrians feel too poorly informed and believe untrue myths about Isegrim.

Surprisingly, dog owners have a very positive attitude towards wolves. So do city dwellers, while rural dwellers tend to fear for their livestock.

However, the Council of Europe won't care whether Mr. and Mrs. Austrian like the wolf or not.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Porträt von Mark Perry
Mark Perry
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf