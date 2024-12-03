"Bad" or not?
Protected status: Today is the fateful day for the wolf
Today, the Council of Europe decides whether "Isegrim" will remain "strictly protected" in Europe - or whether its protected status will be lowered. The wolf is a hot topic. According to a survey, we like the predator much more than we thought.
When a wolf roamed through the deserted town of Bludenz (Vbg.) in February, emotions ran high - as with every wolf sighting. Likewise at the end of October, when an animal is said to have killed sheep in Kaltenleutgeben (Lower Austria). According to some, the shooting of problematic wolves should be made as easy as possible. Farmers and mountain pasture operators in particular fear for their livestock. According to others, the wolf, as the "health policeman of the forest", even contributes to nature conservation by hunting old and sick animals.
Decision on protection status
In any case, decisive days lie ahead for the predator. Today, the Council of Europe is to decide whether the wolf's current protection status should be lowered. Namely from "strictly protected" to "protected".
Once almost wiped out, the European wolf population has developed magnificently in recent years. Too splendidly, according to Wolfstop Europe President Gerhart Fallent. The "Aussee Declaration" has been submitted to the Council of Europe - a "constructive proposal", according to Fallent. Its objectives: nationally determined upper limits, the definition of wolf zones and zero tolerance zones (settlement and mountain pasture areas), professional monitoring of wolves. "The necessary majority in the Council of Europe will be achieved," believes Fallent.
Austrians like wolves better than previously thought
However, the first major wolf report (500 respondents by Tierschutz Austria) shows that the wolf is better than its reputation. After hedgehogs, foxes and hares, it is actually the favorite animal for 42 percent. 76 percent see them as an enrichment, 77 percent would be in favor of maintaining their protected status. However, half of Austrians feel too poorly informed and believe untrue myths about Isegrim.
Surprisingly, dog owners have a very positive attitude towards wolves. So do city dwellers, while rural dwellers tend to fear for their livestock.
However, the Council of Europe won't care whether Mr. and Mrs. Austrian like the wolf or not.
