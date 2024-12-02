"Failure of justice"
Trump: Hunter Biden’s pardon is “abuse”
Outgoing US President Joe Biden surprisingly pardoned his son Hunter on Monday. For Biden's successor Donald Trump, an "abuse" and "failure of justice".
"Today I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," the President announced on December 2. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere in the decision making of the Department of Justice, and I have kept my word despite watching my son be selectively and unjustly prosecuted."
"No reasonable person examining the facts surrounding Hunter can come to a different conclusion than this one: Hunter was singled out just because he's my son - and that's wrong," Biden explained.
Surprising U-turn
The President expressed the hope that Americans "will understand why a father and President came to this decision". The White House had repeatedly stated in advance that Biden would neither rescind nor commute his son's sentence.
I believe in the legal system, but I also believe that raw politics infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice.
Joe Biden
President's son was facing a prison sentence of up to 25 years
The decision was made at the weekend after the family had spent Thanksgiving together. Biden's son had been charged and convicted of several gun law violations. He was facing a prison sentence of up to 25 years.
Trump: pardon is "abuse"
Biden's decision was criticized by his predecessor and designated successor Donald Trump. He said the pardon was "abuse" and a "failure of justice".
He drew parallels with the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on 6 January 2021, after which many of his followers were sentenced to prison. She referred to Trump as "hostages". "Does the pardon granted to Joe Hunter include the January 6 hostages (literally: "J-6 hostages", note) who have now been in prison for years?
Following his election victory on November 5, Trump, who governed the USA from 2017 to 2021, will take office on January 20. Trump has already announced that he will pardon the detainees on the first day of his presidency.
Trump himself pardoned a number of loyal associates shortly before the end of his first term in office. These included real estate entrepreneur Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner. He also pardoned the former head of his campaign team, Paul Manafort, and his long-time confidant Roger Stone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.