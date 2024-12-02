Vorteilswelt
"Failure of justice"

Trump: Hunter Biden’s pardon is “abuse”

Nachrichten
02.12.2024 14:35

Outgoing US President Joe Biden surprisingly pardoned his son Hunter on Monday. For Biden's successor Donald Trump, an "abuse" and "failure of justice".

0 Kommentare

"Today I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," the President announced on December 2. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere in the decision making of the Department of Justice, and I have kept my word despite watching my son be selectively and unjustly prosecuted."

"No reasonable person examining the facts surrounding Hunter can come to a different conclusion than this one: Hunter was singled out just because he's my son - and that's wrong," Biden explained.

Joe Biden with son Hunter (Bild: APA/AFP )
Joe Biden with son Hunter
(Bild: APA/AFP )

Surprising U-turn
The President expressed the hope that Americans "will understand why a father and President came to this decision". The White House had repeatedly stated in advance that Biden would neither rescind nor commute his son's sentence.

Zitat Icon

I believe in the legal system, but I also believe that raw politics infected this process and led to a miscarriage of justice.

Joe Biden

President's son was facing a prison sentence of up to 25 years
The decision was made at the weekend after the family had spent Thanksgiving together. Biden's son had been charged and convicted of several gun law violations. He was facing a prison sentence of up to 25 years. 

Trump: pardon is "abuse"
Biden's decision was criticized by his predecessor and designated successor Donald Trump. He said the pardon was "abuse" and a "failure of justice".

He drew parallels with the storming of the Capitol by Trump supporters on 6 January 2021, after which many of his followers were sentenced to prison. She referred to Trump as "hostages". "Does the pardon granted to Joe Hunter include the January 6 hostages (literally: "J-6 hostages", note) who have now been in prison for years?

Donald Trump on December 1 in West Palm Beach after a round of golf. (Bild: AP)
Donald Trump on December 1 in West Palm Beach after a round of golf.
(Bild: AP)
Sturm aufs Kapitol
Trump wird Anhänger begnadigen

Following his election victory on November 5, Trump, who governed the USA from 2017 to 2021, will take office on January 20. Trump has already announced that he will pardon the detainees on the first day of his presidency.

Trump himself pardoned a number of loyal associates shortly before the end of his first term in office. These included real estate entrepreneur Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner. He also pardoned the former head of his campaign team, Paul Manafort, and his long-time confidant Roger Stone.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

