Driver (19) races along Vienna’s Gürtel – loses his car

License gone for the second time

On Sunday, the young man was "flashed" at 117 km/h instead of the permitted 50 km/h by police officers from the Westbahnhof police station in the Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus district. The vehicle was provisionally confiscated on the spot. The police also confiscated the 19-year-old's driver's license again and reported him to the police.