Head of government warns against "Ukrainization" of the country

The conflict has also spread to the institutional level. Several ambassadors have now resigned in protest. Pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili, for her part, is refusing to relinquish her office, as she emphasized on Saturday that an illegitimate parliament cannot elect a legitimate president. The head of state's term of office actually ends in mid-December. Prime Minister Kobachidze insists that a successor elected for the first time by members of parliament and regional representatives will then take over. The head of government warned against a "Ukrainization" of the country and emphasized that there would be no "revolution like in Ukraine". He was referring to the upheaval in 2014, when protests on Kiev's Maidan led to the resignation and flight of President Viktor Yanukovych, who was loyal to the Kremlin.