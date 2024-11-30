Bulls notes
Joker Bajcetic did his colleagues a disservice
Despite their clear superiority, the Bulls only managed a 1-1 draw at Hartberg in the Bundesliga, which meant they were without a win for the fourth league game in a row. The match notes from Philip Kirchtag.
Schlager 3
Saved once in the highest emergency in the first half.
Dedic 3
The unlucky player had to leave the field after just 25 minutes with thigh problems.
Piatkowski 3
Was hardly challenged by the hosts. Played a solid game.
Gadou 3
What applies to Piatkowski also applies to the Frenchman. Played calmly.
Guindo 3
Moved into the starting eleven for the injured Terzic. Defensively, he didn't allow anything, but not enough going forward.
Capaldo 3
Between heaven and hell! Almost initiated the 0:1 with a disastrous header, then later scored from a rebound up front.
Bidstrup 2
Worked hard as usual, but ruined his game with numerous mistakes.
Yeo 3
The most noticeable player offensively. Created several chances, but lacked accuracy in finishing.
Gloukh 3
Initiated many attacks and the 1:0. Sometimes made the wrong decisions.
Nene 2
Not much came together down his left flank. Only made one real impact.
Ratkov 2
The most striking scene was the finish before the 1:0. More has to come.
Bajcetic 1
Came on early for Dedic and did his colleagues a disservice by losing the ball before the 1:1
Gourna-Douath 2
Brought no momentum.
Daghim 2
See Gourna-Douath.
Clark 0
