"And then you were there"
Rapper Sido has become a father for the fifth time
Sido's girlfriend Georgina has given birth to her first and his fifth child. The Twitch streamer shared the beautiful news of the birth in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"And then you were there," the 33-year-old wrote on an Instagram story with a photo of a tiny baby hand holding the happy mom's thumb all the way.
Happy patchwork family
It's the influencer's first baby and she was born into a large - and by the looks of it - happy patchwork family.
Two plus two plus one makes five
Sido has two sons from his marriage to presenter Charlotte Würdig and two more children from a previous relationship, meaning that the successful rapper is now a father of five. And the best thing about it: it seems to be working out perfectly.
Just how harmonious family life is became apparent when Twitch streamer Gia made her pregnancy public. Sido's ex-wife Charlotte responded promptly and warmly: "Here we go, looking forward to the little one."
A recent visit to a restaurant also proves that the patchwork women get on well. Shortly before the birth of the new family member, Charlotte and Gia went out for dumplings with red cabbage - a snapshot of the evening appeared on their Instagram stories.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
