"And then you were there"

Rapper Sido has become a father for the fifth time

Nachrichten
30.11.2024 11:42

Sido's girlfriend Georgina has given birth to her first and his fifth child. The Twitch streamer shared the beautiful news of the birth in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

0 Kommentare

"And then you were there," the 33-year-old wrote on an Instagram story with a photo of a tiny baby hand holding the happy mom's thumb all the way.

Happy patchwork family
It's the influencer's first baby and she was born into a large - and by the looks of it - happy patchwork family.

In this post, Georgina Stumpf revealed the happy news about the successful birth. (Bild: www.instagram.com/giageorgina)
In this post, Georgina Stumpf revealed the happy news about the successful birth.
(Bild: www.instagram.com/giageorgina)

Two plus two plus one makes five
Sido has two sons from his marriage to presenter Charlotte Würdig and two more children from a previous relationship, meaning that the successful rapper is now a father of five. And the best thing about it: it seems to be working out perfectly.

Just how harmonious family life is became apparent when Twitch streamer Gia made her pregnancy public. Sido's ex-wife Charlotte responded promptly and warmly: "Here we go, looking forward to the little one."

A recent visit to a restaurant also proves that the patchwork women get on well. Shortly before the birth of the new family member, Charlotte and Gia went out for dumplings with red cabbage - a snapshot of the evening appeared on their Instagram stories.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

