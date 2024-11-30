“It’s very annoying!” ÖFB team fears for finals

Zinsberger: "Tear it up"

"That's very annoying," emphasized Dunst. But nothing is lost yet. The memory of the two 3:1 victories against Poland on April 9 in Gdynia and July 12 in Altach also gives hope. "I'm convinced that we have the quality to leave the pitch as winners on Tuesday. We've already proved it in the European Championship qualifiers. But we definitely have to do better and bring our performance to the pitch," said Fuhrmann. Her team also believes it can turn things around. "It's important now to clear our heads and we'll get it right on Tuesday," Zinsberger said.