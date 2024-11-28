Sturm Graz? “Ideal and deceptive at the same time”

"Sport:

"Girona break up in Austria and make life difficult for themselves. Sturm Graz's plan worked to perfection and - thanks to a single goal from Biereth - surprised a Girona team that has little chance of qualifying for the Champions League play-offs. (...) The opponent was ideal and deceptive at the same time. Sturm Graz had nothing to show, had only scored one goal (an own goal), the regular goalkeeper was injured ... but still with the chance to perform a miracle. And that's what happened."