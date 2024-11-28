Spaniards note:
Sturm Graz? “Ideal and deceptive at the same time”
On Wednesday evening, SK Sturm Graz celebrated their first Champions League victory since 2001 with a 1:0 win against Girona. While the euphoria among the Styrians is correspondingly great, the Spaniards have to admit their mistakes. Find out how the Iberian media analyzed the game here ...
"Marca ":
"Europe will be very difficult for Girona. Michel's team spared Sturm Graz and lost again on their debut in the Champions League. (...) A single goal from Biereth put Michel's team in trouble and allowed the Austrians to have a real feast at the expense of the Spanish side. Girona did not deserve to lose, but will go home empty-handed."
"As:
"Girona are sent to the limbo of the Champions League. The Red & Whites lose to Sturm Graz and come ever closer to the abyss of elimination. (...) Sturm Graz had not yet scored a goal in this Champions League, and none of the players had scored a goal either (note: the goal against Brest was an own goal). The misery ended with the arrival of Girona. Biereth was the executioner."
"Sport:
"Girona break up in Austria and make life difficult for themselves. Sturm Graz's plan worked to perfection and - thanks to a single goal from Biereth - surprised a Girona team that has little chance of qualifying for the Champions League play-offs. (...) The opponent was ideal and deceptive at the same time. Sturm Graz had nothing to show, had only scored one goal (an own goal), the regular goalkeeper was injured ... but still with the chance to perform a miracle. And that's what happened."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
