LIVE: Liverpool FC host Real Madrid!

However, there have recently been rumblings of dissent surrounding the Egyptian. The 32-year-old, whose contract expires in 2025, voiced his displeasure at the weekend over slow negotiations. "It's almost December and I still haven't received an offer from the club. So I'm probably more likely to be out than in," complained Salah, who is currently in impressive form, as his twelve goals this season prove. The striker had previously repeatedly said that this would be his last year at Liverpool.