Champions League clash
LIVE: Liverpool FC host Real Madrid!
Fifth matchday in the UEFA Champions League. Liverpool host reigning champions Real Madrid in the clash of the round. Who will come out on top at Anfield Road? We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Injury worries at Real
League leaders Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield Road on Wednesday (21:00) in the Champions League. The defending champions from Spain will travel to the top-flight clash on the island with injury worries. Real coach Carlo Ancelotti is missing numerous players. In addition to long-term injuries such as David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, Vinicius Jr. is also out.
Real's star striker Vinicius Jr. is the latest addition to the Madrilenians' injury list. The Brazilian suffered a muscle injury in his left leg in the 3-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish championship on Sunday and will be out for several weeks. Ancelotti will therefore be without his most prolific scorer in Liverpool, Vinicius already has twelve goals to his name this season.
With Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Co., Real still have enough star and attacking power in their ranks, but Bellingham has remained pale in the fall so far. The 21-year-old is now expected to step into the breach in his native England, especially as the Whites are on just six points after four rounds and have already lost twice.
Asencio has to help out
At least keeper Thibaut Courtois is healthy again, and Ancelotti is also hoping for Lucas Vazquez and Aurelien Tchouameni. "We'll see if Lucas and Tchouameni are fit in time. If not, we'll have to decide." Federico Valverde could once again plug defensive holes instead of operating in midfield, while Raul Asencio, a player from Real's second team, could play in central defense.
Liverpool, the superior Premier League leaders, are also top of the Champions League with an unblemished twelve points. Another three points would be a big step towards the top eight and direct qualification for the round of 16. Coach Arne Slot's side have only lost once and drawn once in their 18 competitive matches so far this season. "The chemistry between the whole team and the new coach is right. Hopefully we keep winning and end up winning something," said LFC star Mohamed Salah.
However, there have recently been rumblings of dissent surrounding the Egyptian. The 32-year-old, whose contract expires in 2025, voiced his displeasure at the weekend over slow negotiations. "It's almost December and I still haven't received an offer from the club. So I'm probably more likely to be out than in," complained Salah, who is currently in impressive form, as his twelve goals this season prove. The striker had previously repeatedly said that this would be his last year at Liverpool.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
